The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is missing one key character

Fans of The Walking Dead are complaining that one character is noticeably missing from The Ones Who Live.

Throughout The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Rick and Michonne have encountered Jadis, Okafor, and, of course, walkers of all kinds. But these aren’t the only villains in the Walking Dead spinoff series.

One key antagonist was Major General Beale, a prominent leader of the Civic Republic Military. Played by Terry O’Quinn (who fans will remember for his Emmy award-winning performance of John Locke in Lost), Beale was a major selling point for fans of the franchise.

However, as The Walking Dead series progressed, fans noted a severe lack of Beale on screen. In fact, save for a few small scenes featured in the first few episodes, he’s hardly there. As such, fans have gone online to complain about the missing villain they were promised.

“Love the show but the lack of Beale is a crime,” one user wrote on the Walking Dead subreddit. Another added: “Yeah, one doesn’t simply bring John Locke to this show and give him such a role for him to not have a major role in the future.”

“Especially when he’s played by Terry O’Quinn,” one comment said, with another agreeing: “I agree because he’s a fantastic actor.”

One fan noted: “I always thought it was weird that they brought him in just to never use him again.”

“Beale was sold like a major villain and he only had 5 minutes of screen time,” said another.

The disappointment in Beale’s absence has led some fans to believe that a second season of The Ones Who Live is definitely on the way. If Beale’s limited appearances in the show served as a tease for what’s to come, then that would make a lot more sense.

“That’s why I feel like there’s Season 2 coming…” one comment said. “How you gonna have this goated actor but barely show him?? S2 definitely on the way, he’s the final boss.”

“His lack of airtime strongly indicates we are getting a Season 2,” said one user, while another wrote: “I cannot see them wrapping everything up nicely with just one season. I bet 30 seconds after the finale they’ll announce Season 2.”

Season 2 has not been officially confirmed by AMC or The Ones Who Live cast. Originally, the spinoff series was intended to be a movie, before being converted to a six-episode show.