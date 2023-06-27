Footage has emerged from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, a new show in TWD universe. This is everything we know about the spinoff concerning the beloved character, including the show’s cast and plot.

As played by Norman Reedus, Daryl Dixon is arguably the most popular character in The Walking Dead. Meaning it came as no surprise that he was getting his own standalone show.

Footage from that series debuted during The Walking Dead: Dead City this week, while we also learned that the series would debut in the Fall.

So the following is everything else we know about the show, including plot, cast, and that extended clip.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon cast

The following are the main members of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon cast, as well as details of who they play where we have that information:

Norman Reedus: Daryl Dixon

Clémence Poésy: Isabelle

Adam Nagaitis: Quinn

Anne Charrier: Genet

Eriq Ebouaney: Fallou

Laika Blanc Francard: Sylvie

Romain Levi: Codron

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent

A previous press release states of the above: “Poesy will play the female lead Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group, who joins forces with Daryl on a journey across France and finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris.

“Nagaitis portrays Quinn, a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of the Demimonde, a sexy underground nightclub.”

Melissa McBride is also thought to be returning as fan-favorite Carol

The show is executive produced by Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon plot

Here’s the official synopsis for the forthcoming show:

“In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

A two-minute clip from the show screened during The Walking Dead: Dead City, and can be viewed below. As ever, Daryl is a man of few words in the extended clip.

Here’s how the video is labelled on YT: “Stranger in a strange land! Daryl (Norman Reedus) finds himself stranded in France, will he be able to find his way back home?”

Daryl Dixon is set to air this coming Fall on AMC and AMC+ in the States.