The Powerpuff Girls live-action series canceled by the CW after years of development

A live-action adaptation of the hit Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls has been officially scrapped by the CW after years of development pushbacks, script re-works, and more troubles.

As reported by TVLine, the President of Entertainment for CW, Brad Schwartz, confirmed that the show will no longer be in development.

“We’ve already given those back to the studios,” Schwartz began, “So they’re free to develop those and sell them anywhere.”

Cartoon Network The Powerpuff Girls are a beloved group from Cartoon Network

The series was hit with constant delays. However, a pilot of the show was first filmed back in 2021. Despite this, the series was then put on hold with the planned script then completely reworked.

Despite the hit cartoon series of the Powerpuff Girls being a kid-friendly and colorful endeavor, the TV live-action show was set to be a darker take on the characters. Initially, it was leaked that Buttercup would be suffering from a drug addiction. A topic that is a far cry from what the initial animated show discussed and focused on.

Despite this live-action cancelation, fans of the Powerpuff Girls can still expect more animated content to arrive in the future.

As well as this, another hit Cartoon Network series, Totally Spies!, is being revived and rebooted. With a 2024 release date for the new content set in stone.

While fans were skeptical of the Powerpuff Girls live-action series, there is still the chance that one could be created down the track. Hopefully, one that is more closely tied to the source material.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.