The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 preview show’s the tragic fate of Amity’s mom

The Owl House has been uploading teaser clips of Season 3 Episode 2, and the most recent clip shows Odalia Blight’s fate after betraying her family during the Day of Unity.

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 is getting ready to air, and teaser trailers are being posted on social media to help get fans excited. While many have been working hard to avoid spoilers, the short trailers offer a glimpse into what may be expected in the second-to-last installment of the popular Disney TV show.

In the previous episode of Season 3, fans saw Luz, Amity, Gus, Hunter, and Willow all trapped in the Human Realm following the Day of Unity. Unable to return to The Boiling Isles, months went by, giving Luz time to work through her emotions about leaving Eda and King.

However, before The Day of Unity, Amity, her siblings, and her father finally had a stand-off with her mother, Odalia Blight. Blinded by the desire for power and status promised to her by Emporer Belos, Odalia willingly provided Belos with an army of Abomatrons made by her husband. After being confronted, she admits that she knew of Belos’ plan, betraying her family. Now, fans finally get a glimpse of her fate.

Odalia becomes a babysitter in The Owl House Season 3

A new trailer shared by Disney Animation Promos on Twitter for The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 shows Odalia’s desire for power has backfired, leaving her stuck as a nanny to The Collector and King.

In the video, King and The Collector enter a palace above The Boiling Isle, with King stating that he needs to “feed the Owl Beast”. Shortly after this, Odalia enters the room, with The Collector referring to her as “Mama Dalia” and asking her to make pizza bagels.

Odalia tries to explain that she can be much more useful to them, but The Collector, who is depicted as a child, demands the pizza bagels with no interest in her proposition. They then drop a pile of kidnapped Boiling Isles residents-turned-puppets on Odalia for her to clean up.

While becoming a nanny to an all-powerful child is likely not what Odalia had planned in her attempt to amass power and status, it seems like a fitting dirty job for a character willing to manipulate and exhort her family for personal gain.