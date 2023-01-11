The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2: Hunter & Willow may finally get together

The Owl House fans have watched several relationships bloom throughout the course of the series, and now many wonder if Hunter and Willow could be next as a canon pairing.

The Owl House is quickly coming to a close, with Season 3 announced as its final installation. Containing three 44-minute-long special episodes, fans will see how Luz and her friends overcome Belos, and how King deals with The Collector.

Additionally, Season 3 has expanded on a relationship that started budding during Season 2 between Hunter and Willow. Hunter, originally Belos’ Golden Gaurd, has abandoned the Emporer after learning that he is a clone of Caleb Wittebane – Belos’ older brother. After coming to terms with the lies that made up his life, Hunter joins up with Luz, Amity, Gus, and Willow in an attempt to stop The Day of Unity.

During this time, Hunter finds an unlikely friend in Willow. Willow’s strength and genuine heart help reassure Hunter, with her faith in him encouraging his own confidence.

The Owl House Season 3 has Hunter blushing at Willow

Hunter and Willow have plenty of time to get to know each other at the start of The Owl House Season 3, as the team finds themselves trapped in the Human Realm after their failed fight with Belos and The Collector. In the intro – which has been converted into a clever montage – months pass by in just a few short seconds. In one of these scenes, Hunter is found by Willow when trying to trim his hair. She steps in to help, leaving him blushing.

The pair share several other important scenes in the episode. Willow encourages Hunter’s cosplay when they are prepping Halloween costumes, again leaving him red-faced. She is also the one to hold him after he is possessed by Belos at the end of the episode.

Disney Channel Amity, Willow, Hunter, and Gus are trapped in the Human Realm together

It is entirely possible Hunter and Willow could end up together before the end of The Owl House Season 3. The show has already shown strong relationships with Luz and Amity, as well as Eda and Raine Whispers. Adding a third healthy, well-developed relationship would be an exciting way to conclude the story.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the next episode of The Owl House airs on January 21, 2023, to find out more about Hunter and Willow, as there have been no formal comments from show creators at this time.