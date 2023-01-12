The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey responds to Ellie casting criticism

Bella Ramsey, who stars as Ellie in The Last of Us HBO series, has responded to the ill-founded criticism from fans over her casting.

The Last of Us, based on the acclaimed video game, follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) on a cross-country trip across America amid a deadly, monstrous fungal pandemic.

In the original game, Joel and Ellie were voiced by Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson respectively, both of whom have small roles in the upcoming show.

When Ramsey’s casting was first announced, it sparked a wave of vocal, often nasty criticism from fans who didn’t believe that she was right for the part. They were wrong.

Bella Ramsey responds to The Last of Us critics

From the first episode of The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey is perfect as Ellie. For the young star, best known for playing Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, the backlash was a novel experience.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever had a negative reaction to something,” the 19-year-old told The New York Times.

The tenet of this criticism could be whittled down to one thing: Ramsey doesn’t look exactly like Ellie in the game, with some fans believing that other actresses would be more suitable (Kaitlyn Dever was the most common name).

However, these demands are purely superficial, and they completely ignore Ramsey’s acting talent. Nevertheless, while finding it amusing at first, the comments started getting to her.

“There would be times I’d find it funny. Then I’d get to the end of a 10-minute scrolling session, put my phone down and realize: maybe that was a bad idea,” she said.

“It’s only recently that I’ve accepted I am Ellie, and I can do it, and I am a good actor. But this will last for a few weeks and then I’ll think I’m terrible again. That’s just the process.”

Johnson praised Ramsey at the premiere of The Last of Us, saying: “I was kind of taken aback, because when I saw her, I was like, ‘She’s Ellie… she has the essence of Ellie.’

“I love her as an actress anyway, and she is so perfect for this role.”

The Last of Us Episode 1 will be available to watch on January 15 in the US and January 16 in the UK. You can check out our coverage here.