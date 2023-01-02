The Last of Us: Who plays Ellie in the HBO show?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Who plays Ellie in The Last of Us? The long-awaited HBO adaptation is nearly here, but who portrays Ellie in the TV show?

The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

The original game follows Joel and Ellie on a life-or-death, cross-country trip across an America ravaged by a brutal virus – so, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us HBO show?

Who plays Ellie in The Last of Us?

Bella Ramsey plays Ellie in The Last of Us HBO show. Ramsey is best known for playing Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, and she has also appeared in His Dark Materials and Judy.

Ellie was voiced by Ashley Johnson in both The Last of Us games, and she’ll appear as Ellie’s mother Anna. You can find out more about who plays Joel here.

Speaking to USA Today, Ramsey revealed she was asked to stay away from the games before taking on the character. “I did watch some of the gameplay on YouTube just to get a sense of it,” she said.

“I’m so excited for it to come out – it was such a big part of my life. I shot for a whole year, which is quite a long time when you’ve only lived for 19 years.

“Pedro wrote a little card to me at the end, saying, ‘How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine.’ I thought it was a really sweet observation and I just had the best time.”

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15. You can find out more about the show here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.