The Last of Us Part 2’s Abby actor appears in Episode 9

Laura Bailey, who played Abby in The Last of Us Part 2, makes an appearance in the Episode 9 finale – but you probably missed it.

In our review, we called the last episode a “flawless finale for one of the strongest – if not the strongest – debut seasons in television history; infuriating, horrifying, and poignant in equal measure.”

We see Joel and Ellie approaching their endgame: the Fireflies hospital in Salt Lake City, where her immunity will finally be put to good use. Alas, something as tremendous as a cure comes with a huge price, and it’s one Joel isn’t willing to pay.

We’re going to get into some serious spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 9, as they’re relevant for Laura Bailey’s cameo, so this is your chance to get out now.

The Last of Us Part 2’s Abby actor has a cameo Episode 9

Laura Bailey stars as one of the nurses in the operating theater where Ellie is being prepped for surgery.

Joel comes in and orders the doctor to unhook her from the machines. He refuses, so he shoots him in the head and asks the nurses to do the same. Terrified, they quickly pull out her IV and move to the side, and Joel carries Ellie out of the room.

Bailey played Abby Anderson in The Last of Us Part 2, the game’s main antagonist. We won’t go into any details about why she’s the villain, just in case.

It’s unlikely she’ll reprise her role in Season 2, given she’s 41 years old and that’s the same reason Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker were never considered to play Joel and Ellie in live action.

However, in an earlier interview with Comic Book Movie, she said: “I would definitely go back to her. I know there was a lot of drama and response to her character, but it was one of the most influential roles I’ve had in my life.

“I would 100% go back to play more Abby if the opportunity came up. The series looks amazing and I cannot wait to see more of it.”

Fans believe the show's version of Abby has already been cast

The Last of Us Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety now.