Who will play Abby in The Last of Us Season 2? The first season of HBO’s adaptation is over, so fans are already wondering: who will portray Abby?

The Last of Us is three-for-three, as far as we’re concerned: the original game is one of the best of its generation, Part 2 is a once-in-a-lifetime gaming experience, and HBO’s series is the frontrunner for the best TV series of 2023.

The finale saw Joel and Ellie on the final steps of this part of their journey, reuniting with Marlene and the Fireflies and the hospital in Salt Lake City.

As for what happens there, we’ll get to that in a bit, but Abby is an important role coming out of it – so, who will play her in Season 2?

Who will play Abby in The Last of Us show?

Abby hasn’t officially been cast in The Last of Us show yet – but many believe The Wilds star Shannon Berry has been chosen for the role.

It’s hard to deny she has a likeness to the character, and there is some evidence to suggest she’s already been cast.

In 2020, Berry tweeted: “Ok I’ve seen too many people now say I look like Abby from The Last of Us and wow they’re kind of right.”

Shortly after the premiere of the first episode, eagle-eyed fans noticed something curious: Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog’s co-president and co-showrunner, follows her on Instagram.

There’s more: she also follows Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, who play Ellie and Joel, and the show’s official account.

HUGE spoilers for The Last of Us to follow…

Who is Abby in The Last of Us?

Abby, full name Abigail Anderson, is the daughter of head Fireflies surgeon Jerry Anderson, who was murdered by Joel when he rescued Ellie in The Last of Us finale.

She’s introduced in Part II as an antagonist; more specifically, she gets her revenge by brutally killing Joel with a golf club in front of Ellie, which puts them both on a bitter, blood-soaked collision course.

For half of the game, you play as Ellie as she tries to track down Abby. However, it then switches to Abby’s perspective, leaving you to play out the story through her eyes, before her face-off with Ellie unfolds.

Abby led to review bombing against the game, with its fiercest critics complaining about having to play as someone they couldn’t root for after watching them murder their favorite character. Also, it has to be noted: the hate against Abby is rooted in misogyny, with some gamers trying to discredit her more muscular build for no reason at all.

The Last of Us Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety now. You can find out more about Season 2 here.