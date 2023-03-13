Was that Abby in The Last of Us Episode 9? The finale sees Joel carrying out his fateful mission in the Fireflies hospital – but does Abby make an appearance?

In our review, we said: “Don’t expect an easy, heartwarming coda from The Last of Us finale, nor should you hold any venom for the story’s bleak turn: in a story all about love lost and found in a hopeless place, this was the only way.”

We see Joel and Ellie on the final steps of their pilgrimage, finally reaching the Fireflies hospital in Salt Lake City – however, the vaccine calls for an immense price, and it’s one Joel isn’t willing to pay.

The question remains: does Abby appear in The Last of Us Episode 9?

Spoilers for The Last of Us to follow…

Is Abby in The Last of Us Episode 9?

While it hasn’t been confirmed, there is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of someone with a ponytail running away from Joel in the hospital. This could be Abby, but it might just be another Firefly.

When Joel finds out Ellie will be killed in the operation to create a vaccine, he tears through the hospital with near-zero mercy. Even when Fireflies surrender to them, he kills them anyway.

In one brief shot, Joel walks around the corner and shoots a man standing behind a desk. Before that, someone runs away along the hall, and you can see their ponytail swinging as they escape. Could this be the show’s way of having Abby be present, so we can revisit the scene in Season 2?

We’ll update this space once we know for sure, but here’s a fun detail: Laura Bailey, the original actress who played Abby in The Last of Us Part 2, stars as one of the nurses in the hospital.

Fans believe the role of Abby has already been cast – read more about that here.

The Last of Us Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety now. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.