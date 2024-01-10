The Last of Us Abby voice actor Laura Bailey praises HBO show casting

The Last of Us Part II voice actor Laura Bailey congratulated Kaitlyn Dever on being cast as Abby for Season 2 of the HBO show.

HBO’s The Last of Us was one of the biggest TV shows of 2023. The video game adaptation wowed fans of the original games as well as brought in brand new audiences.

With preparation for season 2 well underway, The Last of Us fans have been eagerly anticipating the casting for one major new character, Abby.

Article continues after ad

In The Last of Us Part II video game, Abby plays a vital role in the narrative and serves as second playable character in the sequel. She serves as a mirror to Ellie and the relationship between the two and their similarities is a central theme throughout the game.

Article continues after ad

However, the character was at the center of major online backlash and negativity when the game came out, meaning whoever was cast in the role would have to prepare for this reception to potentially rear its head once again.

Article continues after ad

After months of waiting, HBO has confirmed that Booksmart actor Kaitlyn Dever has been cast to play the role of Abby in The Last of Us season 2.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Many actors have already taken to social media to congratulate the young star, one such name being Laura Bailey, the voice actor who took on the role in the video game.

In a new tweet, Bailey issued her congratulations to Dever and also joked that she is around if the young actor needs a gym buddy to help her prepare for the physically demanding role of Abby.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Huge congrats, Kaitlyn! So excited to see Abby’s evolution in your performance! Let me know if you want a workout buddy.”

In The Last of Us season 1, the show brought back the main cast of voice actors, including Troy Baker, to appear in smaller cameo roles. As a result, time will tell if Bailey will follow a similar route and appear in The Last of Us season 2 in some capacity.

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.