The Last of Us HBO release date finally revealed – and it’s coming soon

The Last of Us HBO show finally has a release date – and it’s coming out far sooner than you may have thought.

The Last of Us is a highly anticipated adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2013 video game, developed by Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, and marking the first show from PlayStation Productions.

Game of Thrones stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are playing Joel and Ellie, respectively, with fans praising each new look at the unlikely cross-country pair.

While it’s always been set for an early 2023 release, fans can expect to watch the first season – let’s be real, it’s going to get another season – especially soon.

According to The Last of Us page on HBO Max, the show will premiere on January 15, 2023. That’s just 10-and-a-half weeks away.

The news was first shared on Twitter by @DomTheBombYT and, understandably, has been met with excitement by fans. “Experiencing severe heart palpitations at the moment,” one wrote.

“And the countdown begins. Y’all have 75 days left until I unleash my most obsessed and annoying The Last of Us self,” another tweeted. “This is so much sooner than I was expecting I want to scream,” a third wrote.

For those who aren’t well-versed in the events of both games, here’s HBO’s official synopsis: “The story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

“Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.”

The Last of Us HBO will be released on January 15, 2023. You can find out more about the show here.