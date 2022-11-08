The Last of Us HBO has “one of the best hours of TV ever”

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

HBO’s The Last of Us is one of TV’s most anticipated shows in years and cast member Murray Bartlett claims it has some of the “best” feats of filmmaking to grace the small screen.

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us franchise transcends its gaming origins next year, as HBO gears up to launch its premium TV adaptation of the beloved story.

Featuring the likes of The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, fellow cast member Murray Bartlett is already gushing about the show’s potential.

With the storytelling chops of Naughty Dog to live up to, Bartlett is confident fans will be thoroughly pleased.

The Last of Us’s Murray Bartlett praises “really special” script ahead of HBO debut

The Last of Us show will debut next year on HBO Max, and while there is time left to wait, Murray Bartlett isn’t hesitating to hype it up.

Bartlett, who portrays Frank, said to Collider: “The scripts that I had to work with, one particular script is one of the best hours of television I’ve ever read. It’s beautiful. It’s beautifully written. There are these zombie creatures in it, but it’s tender and it’s human.”

Barlett explained that “I think it’s gonna be really special. I haven’t seen any of it yet, but I’m really proud of the work we did and I think it could be really, really wonderful.”

Fans of the game will be eager to learn more about Bartlett’s depiction of Frank, a character that was only mentioned off-screen in Naughty Dog’s franchise.

While the show will undoubtedly aim to please hardcore Last of Us fans, Bartlett disclosed to the BBC that “the changes that we’re making are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but rather to enhance.”

With so many characters to keep track of in The Last of Us, be sure to check out our character guide that dives deeper into the lore of its apocalyptic world.