The Last of Us Episode 6: Who attacked Joel and Ellie?

Who attacked Joel and Ellie at the university in The Last of Us Episode 6? After the latest episode’s cliffhanger, it’s hard not to wonder: who were the men raiding the university?

In our review of Episode 6, we said it “will make you realize just how emotionally invested you are in their journey, thanks to spectacular performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and a pitch-perfect script.”

It finds Joel and Ellie on the road again, trudging through the Wyoming snow until they stumble upon people from Tommy’s commune. After the brothers reunite, Joel tries to get Tommy to take Ellie to the Fireflies, but he eventually comes to his senses and continues their journey together.

However, when they reach the University of Colorado, all they find are empty classrooms, wild monkeys, and a gang of raiders who attack and severely injure Joel – so, who are they?

Spoilers for The Last of Us to follow…

Who attacked Joel & Ellie in The Last of Us Episode 6?

While it’s not been confirmed, it’s likely the men at the university were part of David’s group in The Last of Us. David has yet to be introduced, and it’s unclear which episode he’ll turn up in.

As Joel and Ellie explore the university and discover the Fireflies have moved to Salt Lake City (more specifically, St Mary’s Hospital), they hear a group of men outside.

They try to escape, but one of the looters catches Joel and attacks him. Joel ends up overpowering and killing him, but he’s stabbed in the ordeal. He manages to get himself back on his horse and get Ellie to safety before collapsing onto the snow.

Going by the trajectory of the game, these men stemming from David’s group would make sense – but we’re hesitant to detail why that’s the case, so make sure you tune in next week to find out what happens.

The Last of Us Episode 7 will be available to stream on February 26 in the US and February 27 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here and the trailer for the weeks ahead here.