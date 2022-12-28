Vampire movie The Invitation on Netflix compared to “Harry & Meghan fan fiction”

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The Invitation, one of this year’s most underrated movies, has jumped to the top of the chart on Netflix, and everyone’s making the same joke: it’s like “Harry and Meghan fan fiction.”

The Invitation, directed by Jessica M. Thompson, stars Fast and Furious’ Nathalie Emmanuel as Evie, a young woman from New York who discovers her ancient ancestry across the pond following her mother’s death.

When she connects with her cousin, he invites her to his family home in England for a wedding – however, shortly after arriving, she notices strange goings-on around the mansion. Unfortunately, she’s spending the weekend in Dracula’s home, and he wants her to be his bride.

Heavier on romance than horror, the movie follows Evie and Walter De Ville (Thomas Doherty) as they flirt and fall for one another, before his bloodthirst takes over. Unsurprisingly, viewers have drawn another royal connection.

The Invitation compared to “Harry and Meghan fan fiction”

With The Invitation in number two on Netflix’s top 10 chart, fans have been making similar jokes on social media, comparing Evie to Meghan Markle and her experiences with the Royal Family.

“The Invitation on Netflix is giving When Harry met Megan vibes,” one user wrote. “The Invitation on Netflix is an allegorical dramatization of Meghan Markle’s time living with the Royal Family,” another wrote.

“The Invitation is like Twilight meets Vampire in Brooklyn meets Queen of the Damned meets Interview with a Vampire meets 50 Shades of Grey meets Harry & Meghan on Netflix in my opinion,” a third tweeted.

“The Invitation in Netflix is just Harry and Meghan Markle fan fiction lol,” a fourth wrote. “The Invitation is clearly social commentary on the Harry & Meghan marriage. The actress looks a lot like Meghan and she is being seduced by a handsome rich man in a family of vampires. So obvious,” a fifth tweeted.

Harry and Meghan, a docuseries chronicling the pair’s love story and their relationship with the Royal Family, has sat high on the Netflix chart since its release this month.

The Invitation is available to stream on Netflix now.