The Flash 2 is already in development amid Ezra Miller controversy

The Flash 2 already has a script, despite the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller that’s engulfed the DC speedster’s solo movie.

Miller made their DCEU debut in 2017’s Justice League after a brief cameo in Batman v Superman, later returning in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. They’re set to return in The Flash next year, marking their first solo outing as the hero.

There’s just one issue: the actor has been the subject of several allegations since 2020, ranging from abuse, harassment, assault, grooming minors, and in August, they were charged with felony burglary.

While they’ve since come forward and agreed to mental health treatment, The Flash is still a bit radioactive – and there’s already a sequel in the works.

The Flash 2 has a script despite Ezra Miller controversy

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Flash 2 has already been written by Aquaman’s David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, “in case that movie, to be released June 23, 2023, does well.”

In a statement two weeks after the burglary charge, Miller said: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

Warner Bros. was once reportedly weighing up three options for the movie: Miller seeking help and discussing their behavior, with the film still being released; the movie being released despite Miller’s cooperation; or canceling it altogether.

The Flash is also interesting because of its Batman: Michael Keaton, who was meant to re-debut in the axed Batgirl, is set to star in the film. However, with new leadership governing DC’s movie output, it’s unclear how large his role will be going forward.

The Flash hits cinemas on June 23, 2023.