Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie may be canceled

Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie could still be canceled by Warner Bros. amid mounting controversies, according to a new report.

Miller first donned the DC speedster’s suit in 2017’s Justice League after a brief cameo in Batman v Superman, later returning in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. They’re set to return in The Flash next year, marking their first solo outing as the hero.

There’s just one issue: the actor has been the subject of several allegations since 2020, ranging from abuse, harassment, assault, grooming minors, and most recently, they were charged with felony burglary.

After the cancelation of Batgirl, despite the film nearing completion, many have criticized Warner Bros. for proceeding with The Flash amid Miller’s scandals. However, axing the movie is now on the table.

Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie could be canceled under new plans

Speculation around how Warner Bros. will handle the theatrical release of The Flash has been increasingly rife with each new allegation against Miller. Given it’s a major tentpole release, the questions don’t pertain to the quality of the film – it’s how the studio would manage the marketing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is weighing up three possible scenarios. The first would see Miller seeking professional help and giving an interview in which they discuss their behavior over the past two years, from choking and slamming a fan outside a bar in Iceland to the burglary charge.

In this scenario, the film would not only be released, but Miller would even do limited press.

In the second scenario, The Flash is released regardless of Miller coming forward or not, the actor wouldn’t be at the forefront of any marketing or publicity, and it would mark the final time they’d play the character.

The third option is the worst-case scenario for Warner Bros., and the outlet described it as “unlikely” – but the studio could still cancel the movie. Given Miller’s pivotal role, it wouldn’t be as simple as doing a Christopher Plummer-style switcheroo with another actor.

The Flash is said to have a budget of $200 million, so its cancelation would be unprecedented.

Following the shelving of Batgirl, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav described the super speedster’s film as “terrific,” and it’s reportedly testing well despite Miller’s allegations.

The Flash is currently due for release on June 23, 2023.