Is there a post-credits scene in The Expendables 4? Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham are back for another action-packed mission – but is it capped off with anything after the credits?

Beginning in 2010, The Expendables franchise has a simple mission statement: gather a load of actors with action chops, make one of them the villain, and make them team up and face off in a ludicrous blockbuster.

The formula has been rather successful: the first movie got mixed reviews, but grossed nearly $275 million; its sequel upped the ante, as well as its box office returns; while the third got even bigger but took a dip critically and commercially.

The fourth movie is finally here, but viewers will inevitably be asking: does The Expendables 4 have a post-credits scene?

Is there a post-credits scene in The Expendables 4?

No, there isn’t a post-credits scene in The Expendables 4.

When those credits roll, you’ll be treated to a replay of the film over the initial credits. Otherwise, there’s nothing at all when the movie ends, so feel free to get up and leave.

The MCU has conditioned audiences to expect something, anything, when all’s said and done. However, this franchise has never been known for its last-moment stingers, so it would have been surprising to see this change for the fourth entry.

As for whether or not there’s anything else to come from the franchise, it’ll all depend on one thing: box office performance. It doesn’t really matter whether the movie is any good – as our review should explain – but if people love it and turn out to see it, there could be another entry.

In an interview with the Daily Express, the producers said: “Nothing is off the table. We don’t know. It’s all about the fans.”

The Expendables 4 is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage here.