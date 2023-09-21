The Expendables 4 has unexpected Spider-Man connection

The Expendables 4, the fourth rock-’em-sock-’em entry in the action franchise, has an eye-opening connection to Spider-Man thanks to its director.

The all-star action series began in 2010, with Sylvester Stallone taking an active role in the first movie’s development as star, co-writer, and director.

While receiving mixed reviews, it was a predictable box office success that paved a bigger sequel, jam-packed with legends quipping and punching their way through every scene. That was directed by Con Air’s Simon West, before Patrick Hughes stepped in to helm the threequel.

EXPEND4BLES is a bit different: Stallone doesn’t have a writing credit this time, and the director’s seat has welcomed another newcomer in former stuntman and filmmaker Scott Waugh, who happens to have a tie to the friendly neighborhood superhero.

The Expendables 4 director is connected to Spider-Man

During an interview with Comic Book, Scott Waugh revealed that his father, Fred Waugh, was Nicholas Hammond’s stunt double on the original Amazing Spider-Man TV series in the 1970s. He also boasts a large tattoo of Spidey on his arm.

“Right here is Spider-Man. My father was the original Spider-Man in the TV show,” he said.

“So yes, I think I have comic book in my blood. I have the original Spider-Man suit from the TV show, and absolutely would be thrilled to be a part of, especially be a part of, a Spider-Man movie.”

Waugh’s directing credits aren’t extensive, although he’s worked on some successful movies: he directed 2012’s Act of Valor, as well as Aaron Paul’s Need for Speed adaptation and Hidden Strike, which defied its negative reviews when it became one of Netflix’s most popular movies earlier this year.

As for whether or not he could join the big-screen Spidey family, who knows? EXPEND4BLES is due to hit cinemas this weekend, but reviews haven’t gone live yet, and it’s tracking for a $15 million debut in the US.

The Expendables 4 hits cinemas on September 22. You can find out more about the movie here, and check out what we know about Spider-Man 4 here and Beyond the Spider-Verse here.