The Expendables 4 cast: All actors & characters

The Expendables 4 assembles an all-star, butt-kicking team perhaps for the last time – so, here’s your guide to the cast and characters in the movie.

In 2010, The Expendables was the easiest sell at the movies: an R-rated action blockbuster led by Sylvester Stallone just two years after Rambo IV, supported by Jason Statham, Jet Li, Mickey Rourke, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, and Bruce Willis.

Sure, some people were left a bit disappointed, but it was a box office success that paved the way for an even bigger, better sequel with more stars; even Arnold Schwarzenegger got properly involved. The threequel was packed to the brim with A-listers too, with the likes of Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson joining the ensemble.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Five years later, we’ve arrived at EXPEND4BLES (aka, The Expendables 4), which trades its predecessor’s overflowing cast list for a tighter, streamlined group – so, here’s who you need to know.

Contents

The Expendables 4 cast and characters

Below, you’ll find a list of all the characters you need to know in The Expendables 4 cast.

The official synopsis (which doesn’t really tell you anything about the movie) reads: “Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Barney Ross: Sylvester Stallone

Lionsgate

Sylvester Stallone plays Barney Ross, the chopper-driving, sharpshooting leader of the Expendables. He started the team with Conrad Stonebanks, but after parting ways with him over his criminal ways (and shooting him in the chest in the third movie), he’s basically the team’s boss – if you exclude their CIA handler.

In an earlier Instagram video, the actor said: “It’s time to be moving on. This will be my last day, so I’m enjoying it but it’s always bittersweet, you know… when something you’ve been so attached to, I guess it’s been about 12 years, and I’m ready to pass the baton on to [Jason Statham] and his capable hands.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stallone is a Hollywood legend with two iconic franchises to his name: Rocky and Rambo. However, he’s also turned in memorable performances in Cop Land, Cobra, Cliffhanger, and The Suicide Squad.

Lee Christmas: Jason Statham

Lionsgate

Jason Statham plays Lee Christmas, Barney’s second-in-command in The Expendables, and right-hand man in all walks of life. He’s near-unrivaled with a knife, with the pair sometimes betting on whether their bullets or blades will kill baddies faster.

Stallone earlier revealed that he hopes to pass the baton onto Statham to carry the franchise, whatever its future holds. “I heard it turned out pretty good. Jason Statham is 80 percent of it. He’s happy with it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gina: Megan Fox

Lionsgate

Megan Fox plays Gina, a mercenary who joins The Expendables team. In the trailer, she seems to be in some sort of relationship with Lee – albeit one where they’re fighting most of the time.

Talking to E! News about her experience with the large cast, she said: “Working with Stallone and Jason, they’ve all been great and they all have very unique personalities… set is like a very chill vibe, and everyone gets along. It’s long hours. Everybody manages to stay in good moods, which is kind of a miracle with that many lead actors.”

Article continues after ad

Easy Day: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Lionsgate

50 Cent plays Easy Day, another ex-special forces operator who joins the team for the new mission.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Screen Rant, producer Kevin King Templeton said: “50 Cent added some much-needed blood to the back team. You don’t reinvent the wheel, but you definitely polish the tires and give it a new coat.”

While Jackson is best known as a rapper, he’s also starred in movies like Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Escape Plan, and Den of Thieves.

Article continues after ad

Gunner Jensen: Dolph Lundgren

Lionsgate

Dolph Lundgren plays Gunner Jensen, one of the longstanding members of The Expendables – but he’s known to be a bit of loose canon, even betraying his team in the first movie after Barney lets him go. Now, he’s clean and striving to continue being an effective mercenary while sober.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to Pop Culture, the star said the fourth movie is “definitely bigger… it’s a special franchise, because a lot of these action franchises today are based on superheroes, and they’re for young viewers. So there’s no blood… but Expendables is old school… there’s some new blood, and I think there’s a certain excitement to it, testosterone-driven excitement that, hopefully, people will want to see.”

Article continues after ad

Toll Road: Randy Couture

Lionsgate

Randy Couture plays Toll Road, a former wrestler and the team’s demolitions expert who’s known to be particularly close to Hale Caesar (Terry Crews’ character, who isn’t in the movie).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Couture’s career is extensive: he served in the US Army in the ’80s, became a championship-winning MMA fighter in the UFC, and began his acting career in the late aughts, starring in the likes of Setup, Hijacked, and The Hard Way.

Article continues after ad

Galan: Jacob Scipio

Lionsgate

Jacob Scipio plays Galan, a new member of The Expendables team who’s especially athletic – a bit like Antonio Banderas’ Galgo in the third movie, and that’s no coincidence.

Director Scott Waugh explained to Comic Book: “Look, actor availability is always difficult when you have this many celebrities. So that character was originally written for Antonio, but Antonio’s availability didn’t allow him to be in the movie. So I didn’t want to get rid of that dialogue and that character because it was so quintessential to the comedic moments. And so we came up with this idea of, ‘What about if it’s his son?’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“And so we could still have the same vibe as Antonio, but a little bit different. He is not replicating Antonio. So that’s when Jacob Scipio came in and really kind of brought that character to life. And I think he does a great job in the movie.”

Scipio has also starred in Bad Boys for Life, The Outpost, Last Looks, and Without Remorse.

Lash: Levy Tran

Lionsgate

Levy Tran plays Lash, a new member of The Expendables team who’s deadly with a barbed chain.

Article continues after ad

“She has a little bit of sass, a little bit of edge. She’s smart and quick, and she has a new skillset the audience hasn’t seen before… I’m really excited, it’s gonna be cool once you see it,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Tran also starred in Shameless, Netflix’s Haunting of Hill House, and MacGyver.

Marsh: Andy Garcia

Lionsgate

Andy Garcia plays Marsh, The Expendables’ new handler.

In an interview, the actor explained: “He’s a CIA operative in charge of gathering the Expendables and setting them off to the missions… he himself is part of the Expendables in a sense.”

Article continues after ad

Garcia is known for his performances in The Godfather Part III, the Ocean’s movies, The Lost City, and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Suarto Rahmat: Iko Uwais

Lionsgate

Iko Uwais plays Suarto Rahmat, an enemy mercenary who finds himself up against the Expendables.

As per MovieWeb, he said: “Experience is very valuable for me to share a frame with senior players, who have a lot of experience. There are a lot of things that we share, what we think about them, beyond expectations.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Uwais rose to fame in The Raid movies, later starring in Mile 22, The Night Comes for Us, Triple Threat, and Snake Eyes, as well as a brief appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Decha: Tony Jaa

Lionsgate

Tony Jaa plays Decha, a former member of The Expendables team.

Jaa is a martial arts movie legend, best known for starring in the Ong-Bak franchise, as well as Furious 7, Skin Trade, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and Monster Hunter.

Eddie Hall

Lionsgate

Eddie Hall plays an undisclosed role in The Expendables 4, but we know this much: he gets flipped over a bar by Barney.

Article continues after ad

Hall is a retired strongman, having won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2017. He’s since become a regular TV presenter.

Article continues after ad

The Expendables 4 hits cinemas on September 22. Check out our other coverage here.