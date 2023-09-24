The Expendables 4 faceplants with worst box office opening weekend of the year

The Expendables 4’s premiere in theaters has resulted in the worst box office weekend of the year.

The Expendables 4, also known as Expend4bles, grossed around $8.3 million in its opening weekend. This total marks a new low for The Expendables franchise and even fell short of The Nun 2’s third weekend.

During that same time frame, no film secured over $10 million at the box office. This resulted in the worst box office weekend in the entire year so far, beating Super Bowl Weekend’s previous record.

The Expendables 4 saw the return of Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham for the Expendables to prevent the start of World War III. However, even big action names apparently could not save this movie’s box office performance and poor reviews from critics.

The Expendables 4 box office total marks franchise low

Lionsgate

In addition to bombing the box office, Expendables 4 earned the worst reception compared to other franchise entries. As of September 24, 2023, the fourth installment has a 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69% audience score.

As to why the film performed poorly, some suggest it could be the absence of previous stars like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Chuck Norris. However, Statham, Stallone, 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, and more still made an appearance.

In the fourth film, Barney employs Lee to travel to Libya and prevent a mercenary from stealing a massive nuke from Gaddafi’s old base. However, things don’t go smoothly and Lee seeks to avenge a major character’s death.

It’s unclear if Expendables 4 will make back its $100 million budget. However, past franchise entries seemed to be successful outside the United States so other countries could improve the movie’s box office performance.

The Expendables 4 is in theaters now.