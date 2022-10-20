The Crown Season 5: Release date, cast, trailer, & everything we know

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Season 5 of the Crown will continue to focus on Diana and Charles’ relationship, but with a new cast taking over the roles.

The Crown ended its fourth season with the resignation of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and increased tension between Princess Diana and Prince Charles as their marriage erodes.

Season 5 will continue this focus on the unravelling marriage, but will also focus on other major world events and The Crown’s response during the 1990s.

Here is everything we know so far about The Crown Season 5.

When does Season 5 of The Crown release?

The Crown will release on November 9, 2022 on Netflix. As with the previous four season, all episodes were written by series creator Peter Morgan.

It is currently unknown how many episodes Season 5 will consist of or whether they will all release on November 9.

Who stars in The Crown Season 5?

YouTube: Netflix Imelda Staunton will replace Oliva Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5.

As the characters have begun to age, new actors have come in to portray the same characters. In Season 5, all the major characters will be played by new actors.

Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip

Lesley Manville (Maleficent) as Princess Margaret

Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting) as Prime Minister John Major

Dominic West (The Wire) as Prince Charles

Elizabeth Debicki (The Great Gatsby) as Princess Diana

Olivia Williams (The Nevers) as Camilla Parkers Bowles

None of the previous principal cast are expected to return except in a potential flashback sequence.

What do we know about the plot for Season 5?

According to Netflix’s official synopsis of the fifth Season, “As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire.”

The show will also deal with topics such as the fall of the Soviet Union, the liberation and transfer of power in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, “Prince Charles pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana, presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy… Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor.”

Is there a trailer for The Crown Season 5?

The first trailer for Season 5 of the Crown was released on October 20, 2022.

We will update this space as more information about Season 5 becomes available.