Netflix pauses The Crown production after Queen Elizabeth’s death

In light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Netflix has announced that it will pause production of the next season of The Crown.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sent shockwaves across the entertainment and cultural world.

Already, prominent celebrities and streamers have taken to social media to express their condolences and admiration for the late Queen.

But the news has also impacted one of Netflix’s flagship shows which has a particular interest in the Queen and the royal family.

The Crown will halt production after Queen’s death

YouTube: Netflix The Crown will reportedly pause production after the Queen’s death.

According to a report by Comicbook.com, Netflix is expected to pause production on the Emmy-winning series The Crown in light of the latest news.

The show, currently in production on its fifth season, has detailed the era of Queen Elizabeth herself beginning with her wedding to Prince Philip Mountbatten in 1947.

The series has spanned across more than four decades of Elizabeth’s life, including major events like her ascension to the throne after the death of her father King George VI, the resignation of Winston Churchill, and the wedding Prince Charles to Princess Diana. Many famous British and American politicians have been portrayed on The Crown.

Season 4 had concluded in the early 1990s with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s departure from office and setting up the eventual divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

It was expected that Season 5 would cover the 1990s, which would presumably include the tragedy of Princess Diana’s death.

With the new season scheduled to release in November 2022, it’s unclear whether this halt in production could affect that release date.