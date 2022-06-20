The Boys Season 3: Herogasm explained

Cameron Frew . 3 hours ago

“Unholy week is here” with Herogasm in The Boys Season 3, which will perhaps be the biggest bonk-go-to-horny-jail television event in history.

Nobody is doing it like Amazon. While Marvel’s family-friendly supes rule the screens, The Boys has other priorities; namely, being as grotesque, shocking, and sharp as possible, whether it’s paving the way for Homelander to become the one fascist to rule them all, or having a man explode out of another man’s penis.

The biggest addition to The Boys’ roster in Season 3 has been Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. The news was met with squeals of excitement from Supernatural fans – but readers of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comics immediately suspected a long-awaited arc: Herogasm.

It’s worth bearing in mind that The Boys hasn’t exactly been PG when it comes to matters of a sexual nature: in the first season, a woman kills a man by smashing his head like a pumpkin while sitting on his face; and Homelander once lasered Stormfront’s breasts. Nevertheless, Episode 6 is going to be a step up.

Amazon Studios Homelander is expected to participate in Herogasm.

Herogasm in The Boys explained

You may have seen Herogasm trending on Twitter. Ahead of the upcoming sixth episode, The Boys’ official account kickstarted the hashtag and wrote: “Pleasure to report that unholy week is here.” It also revealed a cape-wearing eggplant emoji that Twitter apparently rejected.

The Boys: Herogasm was the first of four tie-in miniseries released during Ennis’ run. It follows the Boys as they sneak into a party for Vought-sponsored superheroes to allow them all to kick back and relax for a week. There’s just one small detail: it’s actually a massive orgy.

Dynamite Entertainment “We have a… naked… Jesus!”

While the general public think all the supes are teaming up to discuss global affairs or take on a major threat together, they’re actually on a remote tropical island doing whatever they want, whether that’s having as much sex as they please with other supes and sex workers, taking drugs, or other taboo acts of debauchery and violence.

Read More: The Boys: Who is Soldier Boy, and is he more powerful than Homelander?

While the Boys tried to find out more about Vought’s attempts to infiltrate the White House, they find out that The Seven had a role in 9/11. Also, Homelander tricks Soldier Boy into having sex with him by promising him a spot on the superhero team. Neither of these twists are expected in the show.

What to expect from Herogasm in The Boys Episode 6

The premiere of the Herogasm episode has been highly anticipated by The Boys fans, particularly given showrunner Eric Kripke’s assurances that it’ll be just as raunchy and jaw-dropping as they’re expecting.

He explained to The Wrap: “We’ll make sure that we’re walking the right line and that we’re outrageous, but not exploitive, of course. So there probably will be a lot of self-censorship.

“But anyone who is a fan of the books and that particular volume of Herogasm, I can just tell you, you’re definitely going to get the full Herogasm experience. There’s just no question.”

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, also said: “I think we definitely stayed true to the comic. I can’t really say much about Herogasm. I think the joy of Herogasm is figuring out what exactly that means, watching it for yourself, seeing how it unfolds. That goes into places where you wouldn’t necessarily expect it to go.”

It was teased in Episode 5, when Starlight confronts Ashley over Maeve’s disappearance, only to be told she’s at the Global Wellness Retreat in Malibu. One can only assume this is the location of the Herogasm orgy.

Starlight’s Erin Moriarty teased to Mama’s Geeky: “It’s definitely going to shock you, it might arouse you, it will probably disturb you, and you can never unsee it.”

Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, isn’t even planning on watching it. “I know that the fans of the comic were very interested to see that. I’m kind of a prude, so I think I’m going to fast-forward through that,” he told GQ.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 6, aka the Herogasm episode, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, June 24.