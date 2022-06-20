The Boys creator warns to be “very concerned” about Maeve in Episode 6

The Boys’ showrunner has warned fans they should be “very concerned” about Queen Maeve ahead of Season 3, Episode 6.

Heads being impaled with dildos, a man exploding out of another man’s penis, Homelander (Antony Starr) forcing an innocent woman to kill herself: The Boys are very much back in town, and Season 3 is approaching its wildest episode yet.

In the previous episode, things stepped up a notch with Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid). As the pair tracked down Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), they took temporary Compound V as a precaution, causing a severe rift between them, Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty).

As always, trouble is brewing elsewhere: after sleeping with Butcher, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) attracts the terrifying ire of Homelander. According to the show’s creator, we should be fearing for her.

What happened to Queen Maeve in The Boys Season 3 Episode 5?

After doing a TV interview, Homelander asks Maeve whether she thinks the explosion in New York and Soldier Boy’s re-emergence have been orchestrated by Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito).

She accuses him of being a narcissist, at which point he reveals he can smell Butcher all over her, meaning she must be working with him. She’s then ambushed by Black Noir and kidnapped.

Starlight confronts Ashley (Colby Minifie) about Maeve’s disappearance, who claims she’s staying at the Global Wellness Retreat in Malibu. Starlight pleads with Ashley, warning her that Homelander is completely out of control and she’s risking her life by serving as CEO of Vought.

For a brief moment, her wilful ignorance slips and she appears to be rather frightened. Alas, it was a mere flicker, as she then orders Starlight to leave and tells her to make an appointment next time.

The Boys creator says Maeve is in a “tight spot” in Season 3 Episode 6

In a new interview with TVLine ahead of Episode 6, The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke said: “You should be very concerned about [Maeve’s] wellbeing, but tune in to see. She’s in a tight spot.”

As for why Homelander would kidnap her, Kripke explained how he didn’t just see red. “I don’t think it was an impulsive moment. For Homelander, it was a long time coming,” he said.

“It’s the airplane video that Maeve has been blackmailing him with, it’s years of small slights that he like banks away. For the writers, it was a sign of, oh wow, this guy really is in control at Vought because he’s starting to settle his debts, and that’s what makes him so scary.”

Episode 6 of The Boys Season 3 hits Amazon Prime on Friday, June 24.