Will there be a The Boys movie? Amazon boss teases “what’s next”

The Boys universe is all “leading” to something – could it be a movie? Well, the creator has a “vision” for wherever the franchise is headed.

In 2019, Hughie stood on the street with his girlfriend and saw her obliterated by A-Train in the blink of an eye, left holding her bloodied, torn-off limbs. This was our introduction to The Boys, a world where superheroes are treated like corporate IP while running amok across the world.

The series struck an immediate chord with viewers, arriving on Prime Video in the months following Avengers: Endgame and serving as a much-needed crude and brutal tonic to the MCU’s domination of pop culture. However, it’s become a more popular franchise than many expected, with each new season beating its predecessor’s viewership.

Soon, we’ll get a brand-new spinoff: Gen V, exploring the highs and lows of Vought’s super-powered students, before Season 4 arrives next year – but what else is in the works, and could there be a The Boys movie?

The Boys creator has “vision” for where franchise is “leading”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Amazon and MGM Studios’ head of TV Vernon Sanders discussed conversations he’s had with The Boys creator Eric Kripke about the future of the franchise.

“I will say this: Eric [Kripke] has had a vision for what this all leads to for years now, and we’ve been in an ongoing conversation about what comes next,” he said.

“So, it’s probably premature to talk about that beyond saying we believe in Eric, and if Eric is interested in continuing the story, we’ll be the first ones in line to really work with him on what that is. But right now we’re super focused on Gen V and an amazing Season 4 of The Boys, which I think is going to blow fans away.”

Before the TV series, Kripke had been developing the adaptation as a movie with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. “They hired other people to do that and after like a decade of those people f*cking it up in some shape or form, it came back to us and we turned it into the TV show,” Rogen explained on Hot Ones.

For Sanders, one thing makes a big difference: the team are “genuinely interested” in the show and the creative opportunities it presents. “I think we’ve been probably the ones who’ve been wanting to be careful not to over expose. So, once we committed to Gen V, we really wanted that to be the next thing out. And once we have it out and get a chance to see how everyone’s reacting to it, we can start talking about, like I said, what comes next,” he explained.

