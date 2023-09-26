The best movies playing at Fantastic Fest, including The Toxic Avenger

Fantastic Fest is under way in Austin, Texas, and these are our picks of the best movies and shows playing at the genre extravaganza, including The Toxic Avenger, and the new Netflix adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher.

Fantastic Fest is a celebration of all things weird and wonderful in the world of film, the eight-day event featuring horror, sci-fi, comedy, tragedy, and stuff that defies categorization.

Dexerto is on the ground in Austin, reviewing what’s playing, interviewing directors and producers in attendance, and rounding up the best of what we have seen and heard below.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So expect write-ups of everything from Totally Killer, The Creator, and the new Pet Sematary, to more independent fare like Your Lucky Day, Suitable Flesh, and Jackdaw, to the Secret Screenings which are currently being kept tightly under wraps. But we’re starting of with the big-budget update of a Troma classic…

The Toxic Avenger

Here’s the brand-new synopsis for Macon Blair’s star-studded reboot of Troma’s Toxic Avenger: The film follows the story of struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger! Now with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While this is what we said about the movie in the Dexerto review: “Macon Blair and the Toxie team are walking a tightrope with this new movie, introducing the character to an all-new audience, while needing to keep longtime fans happy. And they’ve succeeded in spectacular style, maintaining the broad humor of the original, but lending the story layers and depth. The result isn’t just a good Toxic Avenger movie, but a great superhero movie.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The Fall of the House of Usher

Fantastic Fest screened the first two episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher, which is Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe short story. And they went down a storm. But we were also sent the rest of the series for review purposes, and we loved them just as much.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can read out spoiler-free review here. Where we said: “The Fall of the House of Usher is a minor miracle. The show takes old stories and gives them a smartly satirical modern spin. Plays out over five decades, but effortlessly segues between generations through clever cuts and transitions. And features a huge ensemble, yet – a couple of characters aside – gives pretty much everyone a satisfying arc.”

Suitable Flesh

Suitable Flesh is the horniest film we’ve seen at the festival thus far, starring Heather Graham and Barbara Crampton in a pervy adaptation of HP Lovecraft story ‘The Thing on the Doorstep.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s what we wrote in the Dexerto review: “With Suitable Flesh, director Joe Lynch has crafted a fun-filled horror that’s worthy of Stuart Gordon, and demands to be played alongside Re-Animator and From Beyond as part of the ultimate HP Lovecraft trilogy.”

That’s what we’ve seen thus far, but check back for more reviews as-and-when movies screen, while for all our Fantastic Fest coverage, head here.