The Acolyte is different from other Star Wars TV shows in one way

Star Wars latest mini series The Acolyte has set itself apart from other shows within the franchise when it comes to their set designs.

The galaxy far, far away is expanding once again as Star Wars‘ latest mini series The Acolyte is gearing up to premiere this summer.

Taking a step away from the Skywalker Era, the show will focus on the rise of the Sith Order and how the Jedis ended up dropping the ball on protecting the galaxy so badly.

The Acolyte’s story alone sets it apart from other Star Wars shows as it isn’t directly connected any of the film trilogies, but it seems like the show also differs from its peers when it comes to their set designs.

While speaking to IGN, Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland was asked how she felt her series was unique compared to shows like The Mandalorian and she responded, “I think it’s very different. We’ve utilized practical sets much more so than the other shows. And part of that just came out of necessity and part of it was a creative choice.”

The Mandalorian is famous for using a wraparound screen called “the Volume”, which projects landscapes instead of using a green screen, so most of the outside shots fans see are created by a computer.

It seems like Headland took cues from Andor’s approach of set design as Tony Gilroy tried to keep the show as CGI-free as possible by building cities like Ferrix using three to five city blocks of practical props and buildings.