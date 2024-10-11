This is the goriest scene in Terrifier 3, and it’s not even close

Terrifier 3 is in cinemas now, and there’s no question that one scene is the goriest in the movie, as well as the most violent death in the series so far.

Terrifier is a franchise that aims to push the boundaries of what’s acceptable in mainstream horror. The first film featured a woman being cut in two in graphic fashion, while T2 included a kill involving a scalpel, scissors, and bleach. Both of which top our list of the best Terrifier kills.

You can read our review of Terrifier 3 here, where there’s a murder that was inspired by American Psycho, and it might be Art the Clown’s most shocking act yet.

But in terms of violence, there’s one scene that’s as gory as it gets. Though we’re going into detail now, so SPOILERS ahead….

The goriest Terrifier scene ever

The sequence plays out towards the end of the movie, when college students Cole and Mia get horny, and decide to have sex in a shower.

Big mistake, as Art the Clown soon appears, carrying a massive chainsaw. He dispatches Mia with the weapon in suitably unpleasant fashion, while also going to work on her beau.

Laughing hysterically, Art carves Cole up, cutting and sawing away at his body, and in a move that mirrors his classic Terrifier 1 kill, splitting the teen via his rectum.

It’s a lengthy sequence, with blood and bits of body flying all over the bathroom. And the goriest sequence in the Terrifier series thus far.

While speaking at the film’s Fantastic Fest premiere, writer-director Damien Leone revealed that the murder took multiple days to craft.

“We shot it for maybe five days.” Leone explained. “Then I think we went back and shot it for an additional three days. You can spend a whole day just cutting an arm off – trying to get it right. That one took a long time.”

Leone also admitted he was actively trying to outdo the previous films, saying: “Every movie now has to have the one to try and rival the bedroom scene [in Terrifier 2], and the hacksaw scene [in Terrifier 1], so there was a lot of planning going into that.

“Like almost every kill scene, we shoot it, we’re never happy with it, so we have to go back and take another month or two to refine the effects, and then we went back and shot a bunch of inserts.

“Especially when he’s hacking Cole through the middle and cutting his ass – we took a lot of time on those effects.”

The new Terrifier is in cinemas now before hitting this streaming platform. For more on the movie, check out our ending explainer (if you’ve watched it), and also read about the secret film you need to watch before seeing Terrifier 3.

