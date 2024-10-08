Terrifier 3 director wanted Art the Clown to be “opposite” of Pennywise

Pennywise and Art might both be creepy clowns but the similarities end there, and this was intentional, according to Terrifier 3 director Damien Leone.

Listen, there’s space for both in the horror realm. But many of you may agree that Art makes Pennywise seem like Barney the Dinosaur. He’s funnier, weirder, and infinitely more sadistic than the balloon-wielding IT villain… and he’s way more creative when it comes to kills.

With the Terrifier 3 release date fast approaching, Dexerto caught up with Leone, who told us he wanted his character to be the “opposite” of Pennywise – and it’s one of the reasons why Art the Clown will never speak.

Cineverse

“Not only will he never speak, but he’ll never utter a sound,” the filmmaker explained. “I think that’s part of what really makes him work, and what separated him from Pennywise, originally.

“I want him to go in the complete opposite direction of Pennywise. So that’s why Art’s not colorful, he doesn’t speak.”

Leone went on to say, “I always thought those characters who don’t speak were creepier. Like Freddy (Krueger) in the original is very terrifying. But as he starts going on, becoming more of the jokester, he starts losing that creep factor a little bit.

“Whereas, you know, Michael Myers is always just silent, staring in the distance. He’s completely still, always creepy – that always works. So I wanted Art to have a little more of that vibe.”

Although Art is a bit of a jokester in Terrifier 3, Leone pointed out that he “might be the most disturbing he’s ever been” in the new movie as well. “Which I think is why he’s working so well. It’s that balance of humor and absolute terror and sadism.”

The Terrifier director revealed another thing Art will never do: have sex. While we won’t give away any spoilers here, Terrifier 3 does have a scene alluding to this idea, but Art is simply not that way inclined.

“That’s one thing I’ll never do with that character,” said Leone. “That’s something we’re very conscious of. It’s something I have no interest in doing, is ever making him a sexual killer.”

But if he were to have the desire, according to Leone, he wouldn’t have a hard time finding a date. “He’s got quite the female fan base, I’m not gonna lie,” he continued. “They really gravitate toward that character. I think he would do fine.”

Thankfully, we don’t have to deal with any of that – Art gets his thrills from kills only. And you can expect to see plenty of those in Terrifier 3, which lands in cinemas on October 11.

Until then, check out our ranking of the best Terrifier kills, how the most shocking scene was shot, and why the opening scene caused walkouts at a recent screening.