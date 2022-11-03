Terrifier 2: Chris Jericho reveals nearly “f**king puking” on set

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Terrifier 2 features a surprise appearance from Chris Jericho, who nearly “f**king puked” during his time on the slasher movie’s gory set.

Damien Leone’s killer-clown sequel, distributed by Bloody Disgusting, was produced on a shoestring budget of just $250,000, most of which was funded by fans.

Now, Terrifier 2 is a certifiable phenomenon, grossing nearly $8 million from its theatrical release in the US. Sadly, UK horror fans didn’t get to see it in cinemas, but it’s now available on VOD and Blu-ray.

Jericho, best known for being in the WWE, turns up at the end of Terrifier 2 for a brief cameo – his role may have been short, but he still nearly threw up.

Chris Jericho plays Burke in Terrifier 2, an attendant in a psychiatric hospital where Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi) is being held following the events of the first movie.

He doesn’t have a run-in with Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), but he does eat a “zombie platter” of Halloween treats, which proved to be a bit sickly for the star.

“In the film, I have to eat like, a zombie platter. It’s Halloween, so my wife has made all these zombie treats. And one of them was a jellied eyeball,” he told Screen Rant.

“And I think it was kind of custard with some kind of almost the plastic candy, and I had to eat like five of them. And they were cold, and they were gelatinous. And it was really kind of getting to me. It was really gross.

“And I remember [Damien] was like, ‘Can you just eat one more?’ And I was like, ‘Dude, I’ll eat one more, and then that’s it! Because I’m gonna f**king puke if I have to do another one of these.’

“But these are the trials and tribulations of filming a horror movie. You’ve got to eat too many gelatinous eyeballs.”

How Chris Jericho ended up in Terrifier 2

Jericho spoke about discovering the first movie on Netflix, which immediately turned him into a fan.

“I kind of stumbled upon the movie early on in its existence back when was on Netflix, actually. And I just couldn’t believe it. It was the best horror movie I think I’d seen in about 20 years, with what I considered [to be] the next iconic serial killer, which we also haven’t had in horror movies for 25 years,” he said.

Bloody Disgusting

“I think Art the Clown is the secret behind Terrifier. Because he is a clown playing the gimmick of a clown, with horns and riding a tricycle, and there’s little gags, and that sort of thing. But he’s also just a completely vicious killer… I just it was riveting to me.

“It was very gritty and dark. And you can tell it was low budget. But if you told me that they had $50 million, I would believe it too, because Hollywood sometimes spends a lot of money to make movies look that gritty. So it was just everything about it really appealed to me.”

Jericho then became “the biggest promoter” of the franchise, which led to him developing a relationship with Leone and Thornton. “It just became a mutual respect thing,” he explained.

“And [they said to me], ‘We should do something for Terrifier 2.’ And I was like, ‘Yes, we should.’ And that’s kind of how it all started.”

Terrifier 2 is still screening in cinemas across the US and is now available on VOD and Blu-ray. For more on Terrifier 3, click here.