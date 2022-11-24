Chris Hemsworth wants to “reinvent” Thor if he returns to MCU

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Chris Hemsworth, who stars as the titular hero in the four Thor movies, has recently gone on record to state that it’s time for a new type of Thor.

If there’s any of the central core Avengers that went through a change, it would be the wilder of lightning himself, Thor.

The Love and Thunder star has been through multiple different tones and personalities throughout his MCU stint, with his earliest two films being more serious in tone, and his recent two films being directed by Taika Waititi, with a sillier vibe.

And now, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wants the hero to go through another transformation, in terms of tone, which has likely come n the wake of Love and Thunder receiving mixed reception from fans and critics alike.

Chris Hemsworth wants Thor to become “drastically different”

Hemsworth recently spoke to Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, and during their chat, the topic of Thor’s future inevitably came to the forefront.

And while Hemsworth didn’t exactly state what plans were for Thor regarding the MCU, he did state that he wanted to shake things up a little: “You look at Thor 1 and 2, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think it’s about reinventing it.

“I’ve had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character. I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me invested. I’ve said this before but when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk in getting lazy then because I know what I’m doing.

The actor made sure to add that he didn’t even know if Thor had a future in the MCU, “I don’t know if I’m even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity… Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.”

What is Thor’s future?

While Thor’s sillier tone went down very well with audiences in 2017’s Ragnarok, Love and Thunder felt a little jarring, with the humor contrasting the dark villain and subject matter of terminal illness. So while Hemsworth has been very open to Thor taking a more comedic approach in the past, it makes sense why he’d want to change the character now.

This change could include a variety of things. It could include Taika Waititi not returning for Thor 5, or Hemsworth could even start heading towards retiring Thor altogether. But in order to do that, the final film would have to strike a balance of humor, drama, and heart, which according to many reviews, Love and Thunder did not. So let’s see if Hemsworth gets his wish in the future.

All four Thor films are available to stream on Disney+