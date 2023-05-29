Succession finale: Why [SPOILER] became the new CEO

Everyone in Succession thinks they should be the next CEO of Waystar Royco – alas, there’s only enough room for one crown, and the finale lived up to the title’s promise. Here’s why they won.

In our review, we wrote: “What did we expect as Jesse Armstrong, the architect of the most brilliantly bleak ending of any British sitcom, closed the curtains? Anyone expecting a traditional, triumphant happy ending should feel a little silly right now, because Succession delivered a pitch-perfect, hellish conclusion.”

We all had our theories going into the finale. Many believed it would end with Kendall on the throne, but it’d be a somber victory. Others suggested Greg may have stepped up due to his burgeoning bond with Lukas Matsson, especially after Shiv bragged about being the Swede’s “puppet”.

It’s all over now: Waystar has its new chief executive officer, and Armstrong has opened up about his choice in the show’s endgame.

Succession: Why Tom Wambsgans ended up on top

Tom Wambsgans is the new American CEO of Waystar Royco.

Early in Episode 10, Matsson asks Tom to “soft pitch” himself and save his job. He says he’s not afraid to “sing for his supper” and lauds his ability to digest and implement strategy, as well as “gobble sh*t.” Unknowingly, he presents himself as the perfect candidate for a “frontman” and “pain sponge… Logan Mark II, only this time he’s f*cking sexy.”

Tom keeps his cards close to his chest, but when he suggests to Greg that Matsson is looking for an alternative CEO, Greg blabs to Kendall and nearly ruins his chances. Fortunately for Tom, Shiv gets cold feet at the board meeting and votes against her brother, paving the way for his ascension.

As part of the Inside the Episode featurette on Max’s YouTube channel, Armstrong said: “The idea of Tom being the eventual successor, that had been something that I thought was the right ending for quite a while now.

“Even though he’s not exactly the most powerful monarch you’ll ever meet — his power comes from Matsson. Those figures that drift upwards and make themselves amenable to powerful people are around.”

Director Mark Mylod also said: “As with Tom’s betrayal at the end of Season 3. Everything was always working towards this idea of [Shiv] sabotaging herself and sabotaging the deal.”

Tom and Shiv’s last shot together shows them barely holding hands in the back of a car; her hand is resting upon his, almost in an admission of defeat. Armstrong says she’s “in a rather terrifying, frozen, emotionally barren place” with Tom.

“She’s got this sort of non-victory, non-defeat… It feels like it’s going to be hard for them to progress emotionally, given the things that they’ve said to each other,” he added.

There’s also Tom’s rather strange surname, which may have revealed his destiny a long time ago.

