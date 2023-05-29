Succession: Who is Lawrence Yee?

Vaulter CEO Lawrence Yee is mentioned in the Succession finale – if you’ve forgotten his character, here’s a rundown on everything you need to know.

In our review of the final episode, we called it a “masterwork of suspense and heart-racing drama” that “gives the Roys their Peep Show ending: condemned to tragic inevitability.”

It’s all to play for in Episode 10: Kendall is gathering his troops, Shiv is working with Lukas Matsson to nail down the specifics of the deal, and Tom and Greg are floating around in the periphery.

Article continues after ad

As things heat up, Lawrence Yee gets namedropped, and some viewers may forget who he is – here’s what you need to know.

Who is Lawrence Yee in Succession?

Lawrence Yee is the founder and CEO of Vaulter who once had a seat on the board at Waystar Royco.

At the start of the first season, Kendall had planned on acquiring Vaulter, but Lawrence was not a fan of the Roys. “I’m not letting you Neanderthals in to rape my company, ever,” he told Kendall.

Article continues after ad

In a bid to push the deal through, he ups his bid and offers Lawrence a board seat. He accepts, and shortly after, Logan Roy falls ill. “You just invited me into the chicken coop. And without Daddy around to protect you, I’m gonna eat you all. One by f**king one,” he warns Kendall.

He was seen again in Season 2 when Kendall told everyone at Vaulter they were being laid off. When Lawrence asked for an explanation, Kendall told him it was “because my dad told me too.”

Article continues after ad

So, why are we talking about Lawrence again? Thanks to Greg, a rumor gets out that Matsson is interviewing other candidates for the American CEO position, despite seemingly agreeing to Shiv taking it on. Kendall suspects Lawrence could have a chance, as his tech roots would give him an in with Matsson.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unfortunately, he doesn’t make an appearance at the board meeting, but fans were delighted to hear his name. “We all lost our sh*t at the Lawrence Yee mention,” one user wrote. “First and foremost, tonight was for the Lawrence Yee girls,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

“The only correct use of the phrase ‘This is my avengers endgame’ is when you’re referring to Lawrence Yee popping up in the Succession finale,” they added.

“Genuinely jolted like I got jumpscared when they namedropped Lawrence Yee bc I really thought they were about to do the unthinkable… we almost had it Vaulterbros,” a third tweeted.

Succession Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on HBO and Sky now. Check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Season 4 cast | Season 4 release schedule | Season 4 runtimes | Is Succession based on a real family? | What time does Succession drop? | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7 | Episode 8 | Episode 9 | Episode 10 | Ending explained