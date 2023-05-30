Succession fans have the worst idea for an AI sequel

Succession may be over, but a small collective of fans have a terrible idea for the show to continue: more episodes generated by AI, or perhaps even a movie.

After countless backstabbings, tantrums, and f*ck-offs, Jesse Armstrong has closed the curtain on HBO’s incredible series. In our review, we called the finale a “masterwork of suspense and heart-racing drama” that “gives the Roys their Peep Show ending: condemned to tragic inevitability.”

Viewers have now entered a period of mourning: we’ll never have another Succession Sunday, and unless the showrunner is struck by inspiration, it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see these characters again, even in a spinoff.

This is good. We should have proper endings to things. And yet, some fans are already preparing to fire up the replicant factory to keep the show alive.

Succession fans pitch AI episodes… and everyone hates it

In the wake of the finale, Twitter user @Jason wrote: “The perfect setup for a movie… there is no way this is over… and if this is over, I’m funding a startup just to make AI episodes of Succession.”

If you think that’s bad, @__Zill4__ replied: “Probably around $0.12 / min for visuals not sure about the dubbing, probably much less so maybe ~$12 for a 90minute episode? Only issue is maintaining quality.”

In Kendall’s words, “Where’s the logic?” In their defence, they’ve since implied they were kidding around, especially since one of the main issues in the writers strike is stricter regulation around artificial intelligence. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped others rallying against the idea.

“I dunno man, funding a startup to make AI episodes of a show you liked because you feel so entitled to the product that you’ve forgotten to give a sh*t about the real humans making it seems like something one of the assholes on Succession would do,” one user wrote.

“I think one of the weird impulses of art is to not just let creatives lie. We are resurrecting the zombie corpses of finished properties, long dead creatives, etc. without permission or respect for their original artistic vision. What a fundamentally disgusting impulse,” another wrote. “Silicon Valley douchebro just dropped the worst tweet of all time site’s done we can leave now,” a third tweeted.

“Just write fanfiction like a normal person, please,” a fourth wrote. “They literally did an episode a few episodes back about how ghoulish it is to use AI to keep dead things alive,” a fifth tweeted.

In other words, these are not serious people.

Succession Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on HBO and Sky now.

