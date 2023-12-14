Stranger Things fans “solve” redacted Season 5 cast list

Stranger Things’ showrunners shared a redacted cast list for the first episode of Season 5 – but fans on Reddit think they’ve already solved who it is.

The fifth season of Stranger Things has the potential to be Netflix’s biggest release ever. It’s the streamer’s flagship series, synonymous with the brand since 2016 and partly responsible for kickstarting the shift to binge-watching over traditional TV.

Season 4 was a bona fide phenomenon, whether it was the world’s playlists replaying Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ over and over again, or millions of fans united in grief over the untimely death of Eddie Munson.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the strikes over and work on Season 5 ongoing, the Duffer Brothers just gave fans an eyebrow-raising tease with a redacted star – but it hasn’t taken fans long to work it out.

Stranger Things fans work out “redacted” Season 5 star

Ross Duffer, one half of the Duffer Brothers, shared an Instagram story showing the cast list for Season 5’s opening episode, ‘The Crawl’.

The usual suspects are all accounted for: Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Mike Wheeler, Nancy Wheeler, Jonathan Byers, Eleven, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Karen Wheeler, Steven Harrington, Robin Buckley, and Murray Bauman – but one name is scored out and impossible to see.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Redditor u/Puzzled-Drive2805 shared a screenshot of the cast list for Season 4 Episode 7, which features a similar ensemble with one character in the same position as the redacted name: Max Mayfield. Her fate was left uncertain at the end of Season 4, lying in hospital in a coma (in a full body cast, and presumably still blind) after being killed by Vecna and revived by Eleven.

Article continues after ad

“Should definitely be Max… Sadie [Sink] was recently spotted in Atlanta with Maya [Hawke],” one user commented. “I think the blackout was supposed to be ironic. Seems obvious that it’s Max,” another wrote. ” I actually fully do believe it is obviously Max and this paper does show that. She goes in between Steve and Robin. You can see where her name ends, which is exactly where Max’s name on the other paper. It’s good evidence,” a third added.

Article continues after ad

Others aren’t as convinced. “This is total bullsh*t! A lot of the names are different. This is just a list of characters in one particular scene. Mike and Jonathan aren’t on the S4E07 script, but are on the new one (S5E01, I guess)… there’s no spoiler here, this is just sh*tty clickbait,” one wrote.

Article continues after ad

“The cast list for Episode 7 is quite different. This isn’t reliable information,” another commented. “This literally proves nothing. It’s just another cast list from a random episode of the show. Like, Mike and Jonathan aren’t on that list but they’re on this one. And Erica’s on there but she’s not on the new one,” a third wrote.

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things Season 5 is in production now. You can find out more here.