Steven Spielberg’s most underrated movie is getting sequel – but there’s a catch

Steven Spielberg’s underrated pop culture masterpiece, Ready Player One, is getting a sequel, though it’s missing one crucial element.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex from Jurassic Park. A recreation of The Overlook Hotel. The DeLorean from Back to the Future. These are just some of the pop culture references found in Steven Spielberg‘s Ready Player One, of which there are almost too many to count.

Released in 2018, Ready Player One was an adaptation of Ernest Cline’s sci-fi novel. Set in a dystopian future where humanity is consumed by a popular virtual reality game, both the novel and the movie include a treasure trove of Easter eggs surrounding popular movies.

Article continues after ad

While initial reactions to Ready Player One were mixed, it’s been expected that a sequel will follow to adapt the second book. Now, we finally have confirmation from Spielberg himself — but there’s a catch.

Steven Spielberg won’t direct Ready Player Two

Speaking to Roger Friedman, Steven Spielberg has confirmed that although Ready Player Two is in development, he won’t be directing — instead, he’ll produce it.

Article continues after ad

The second movie also has a novel to adapt: Ready Player Two, which was published in 2020. The sequel novel follows Wade Watts as he discovers a new virtual reality headset after winning control of the OASIS.

Warner Bros.

The book debuted at number one on The New York Times Best Seller list when it was released. However, the reviews that followed skewed towards the negative. According to Cline, Spielberg had a hand in the writing process of the sequel.

Article continues after ad

It’s no surprise that the second movie is in development. Upon release, Ready Player One grossed around $607 million at the box office, and even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. However, fan-wise, audiences were incredibly split about the sci-fi adventure. Still, they have suggestions about who could replace Spielberg if there has to be a sequel.

“Bring on Robert Zemeckis, the rightful director that should’ve done part one,” said one X user.

Article continues after ad

“I think another Spielberg-produced, Zemeckis-directed movie is long overdue, don’t you?” said another.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on Ready Player Two details. In the meantime, check out all the movies to stream this month.