Squid Game fans should watch The Acolyte for one reason

The newest Star Wars show coming to Disney+, The Acolyte, has an actor that Squid Game fans should recognize.

The trailer for the new Star Wars universe show The Acolyte has been released and prominently showcased its leading actor, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae.

Lee burst onto Western screens in 2021 with Squid Game after a long career as a South Korean film and television star.

The actor landed the role as the male lead of the Star Wars show in 2022, and it should be a treat for fans of the Netflix show to see him back on their screens.

Squid Game actor is in Star Wars TV show

Fans of the Netflix original television series will get to see the actor in a new light in an English-speaking role as Master Sole. Unlike his role in Squid Game, Lee will take more of a mentor role in the Star Wars tale set during The High Republic era that hasn’t been explored much on screen.

However, the character is described as having an arc centered around an emotional conflict that is similar to the dramatic storyline fans followed with him as Seong Gi-hun during life-or-death challenges in the games.

The trailer for the show, which premiers with two episodes on Disney’s streaming platform, showed the actor wielding a lightsaber, teaching padawans, and fighting against what appears to be an assassin.

Lee hasn’t seen the screen much since he broke out to the world outside of Asian cinema and television, outside of the 2022 film Hunt, which was also his directorial debut. So, his return to the small screen should be a treat for fans of Star Wars and Squid Game alike.