Spider-Man fans devastated as beloved series is removed from Disney Plus

Spectacular Spider-ManMarvel

Spider-Man has had many animated over the years, but one seems to be the most beloved – and now it’s leaving Disney+.

When we think of Spider-Man, many onscreen adaptations may pop in your head. This includes the Sam Raimi movies, the Spider-Verse flicks, or even one of the many cartoon TV series.

One of these series, The Spectacular Spider-Man, is considered by many (including us her at Dexerto) to be the best adaptation of Peter Parker’s story as a whole, which explains why the cartoon is still popular over a decade later.

However, it seems like fans may not be able to stream the show anymore, as Disney+ has removed it from their roster.

Spectacular Spider-Man swings out of Disney+

Spectacular Spider-Man was a show developed by Greg Weisman and Victor Cook, which ran for two seasons from 2008-2009, and follows this synopsis: “Peter Parker, a high school student, receives extraordinary powers after being bitten by a spider. He must now try to balance his personal life while trying to save the city.”

It is currently resting fresh at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and as we state in another article talking about the show, “It’s hard not to agree with the website. The TV show – and Josh Keaton’s performance – aces its depiction of Peter Parker, getting the nerd aspect right, and the wise-cracking cool superhero part right, all while having well-done overarching narratives and character arcs.

“The villains are also done spectacularly, with the Sinister Six all being set up in individual episodes before banding together in the run-up to the Season 1 finale, ala The Avengers. And if you’re a fan of the symbiote arc, you need to watch this cartoon, as it is the best onscreen-depiction of Venom and Eddie Brock ever. Definitely better than Spider-Man 3.”

However, fans will seemingly not be able to watch this spectacular show on streaming, as Disney+ has removed it from its catalog, with no hints at where else it might be showing, so we can only hope it shows up somewhere else.

This also may hit a sore spot fans, who are already sensitive about the fact that the series was cancelled on a cliff-hanger during Season 2. See, the show was caught up amidst the Disney-Marvel-Fox rights debacle, which led to The Spectacular Spider-Man being cancelled, and Ultimate Spider-Man being created in its wake.

As for what is coming to Disney+ to replace it, there will be the debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, along with the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, along with What If…? Season 2 and Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever. And who can forget the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials?

But for now, feel free to mourn the loss of Spectacular Spider-Man, by watching its very first episode, which is currently available to view for free on YouTube:

