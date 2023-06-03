Across the Spider-Verse: Donald Glover cameo explained

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features a cameo from Donald Glover – here’s everything you need to know.

The highly-anticipated sequel to Into the Spider-Verse did not disappoint: it’s one of the most impressive animated movies ever made and a new hallmark for the superhero genre, catapulting Miles through a face-melting, dazzling multiverse adventure. Check out our review here.

As you’d expect, it’s absolutely packed to the brim with Easter eggs, including the 200+ Spider-People and little nods to the wider comics canon – you can read more about those here.

One that’s bound to get a bit of attention from viewers is Donald Glover’s appearance as The Prowler – so, we’ve broken down the basic details for you.

Donald Glover appears as the Prowler in Across the Spider-Verse cameo

Donald Glover makes a brief appearance as the live-action Aaron Davis, kitted out in full Prowler gear and trapped by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society on Earth-928.

He’s locked in a pod and ready to be transported back to his own universe (presumably Earth-19999, the home of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU), but it’s never explained how he ended up there in the first place. “It’s rude to stare,” he tells Miles, who can’t believe his eyes.

Glover first appeared as Aaron in Spider-Man: Homecoming when Peter is trying to find out who’s been selling alien weapons. When he deactivates “interrogation mode”, he makes a passing reference to his “nephew” and how he doesn’t want dangerous tech in his neighborhood.

He didn’t return in Far From Home or No Way Home, nor have we seen him in any other form. Whether or not he’s actually the Prowler in Holland’s world doesn’t matter – what’s important is that it confirms he’s really Aaron Davis and Miles is out there somewhere in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas now.