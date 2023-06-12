Tom Holland says Spider-Man 4 might not happen: “Who knows?”

Spider-Man 4 has already been confirmed to be in the works – but according to Tom Holland, there’s a chance it might not happen, at least with him in the role.

Holland made his debut as the MCU’s wall-crawler in Captain America: Civil War, before kicking off his own trilogy with Spider-Man: Homecoming. While appearing in Infinity War and Endgame, his arc led to No Way Home, a multiversal team-up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men.

Article continues after ad

It wiped the slate clean for Holland’s hero: nobody knows his true identity, Aunt May is gone, and he’s living alone in New York City, ready to be the friendly neighborhood Spidey we’ve always wanted him to be.

That was two years ago, and in-between rumors and speculation about what shape Spider-Man 4 could take, Holland has been pretty non-committal when it comes to the sequel.

Tom Holland says we’ll need to “wait and see” for Spider-Man 4

Holland has been doing multiple interviews around the release of his new Apple TV series The Crowded Room, and naturally, people are keen to know his thoughts on a new Spider-Man movie.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to Inverse, he said there’s “some stuff going on” that he’s “excited about”, but he couldn’t give any details, nor is he sure it’ll even happen. “Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows? But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We should say: several figures, including Holland, have indicated the movie is happening. The star recently told Variety: “I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Article continues after ad

However, he did give one condition for returning to the role. “Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to [Spider-Man], we will do so. But if we can’t find a way to compete with the third one, he’ll swing off into the sunset,” he told Yahoo Entertainment.

You can find out more about Spider-Man 4, including rumors and much more, here.