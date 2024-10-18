This is the nastiest Smile 2 scene and it’s not even close

Smile 2 has finally landed, bringing with it a whole host of horrifyingly gory and brutal spectacle, but there’s one scene in the new horror movie that’s a cut above the rest. Not only is it gory, but its stark realism makes it all the more sinister.

In the sequel to Parker Finn’s smash hit 2022 horror, Naomi Scott stars as Skye Riley, a fictional pop star who is fresh in recovery after suffering a traumatic event. As she’s preparing for her comeback tour, the Smile Curse is passed onto her, causing her life to spiral out of control.

As we said in our four-star Smile 2 review, not only is the new movie better than its predecessor, but the “brutality is on another level, right from the opening sequence.” That’s exactly what we’re here to talk about today.

It might not reach Art the Clown levels of sadism, but there’s plenty of stomach-churning gore in Smile 2 from the get-go. In fact, it’s front-loaded with the nastiest scene of the bunch. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Finn front-loads Smile 2 with nastiest scene

Smile 2 picks up right where the first movie left off, with the curse having been passed onto Joel (Kyle Gallner). Following a scuffle, he runs into oncoming traffic and is smashed to smithereens by a truck.

There are a number of reasons it’s the grimmest scene of them all, the first being the obvious: it’s gory as hell. After he’s run over, the camera pans across the aftermath, where Joel has been pulverized and dragged across the road (into the shape of a smile, of course).

Alongside his innards and a whole lot of blood, we see a leg detached from the body before finally settling on what’s left of him – a heap of flesh and bone, one that would be unrecognizable as a human if it weren’t for the context.

It’s horrifyingly reminiscent of those real-life images shared on the darker corners of the internet, showing the aftermath of the poor soul who was sucked into a plane’s jet engine. Which brings me to my next point: what makes this Smile 2 scene so grim is its realism.

Lewis’ (Lukas Gage) death by barbell weight might be the top choice for many horror movie fans, and there’s no denying how awful it is (he smashes his face so badly that pieces of flesh slip off his jaw).

Paramount Pictures Lewis’ death is undeniably grim

And the practical effects on display are impressive. But for me, it didn’t quite have the same impact because it’s so out of the ordinary that I find it hard to connect on a human level.

Car crashes, on the other hand, happen every day. To see the aftermath up close, in all of its gory detail, left a pit in my stomach, knowing that this kind of devastation is all too real. It’s not just a far-fetched horror scenario – it’s a visceral reminder of the fragility of life.

Frantic chaos ramps up the horror

This is made more impactful by the chaos of the scene. Just moments prior, Joel – who’s clearly been beaten down by the Smile entity – breaks into a trap house and kills a drug dealer in front of his boss.

He’s done his research and knows they’re both terrible people. But a fight breaks out, causing Joel to shoot and accidentally kill both men. Not only is he now a double murderer, but his efforts were for nothing.

Except they weren’t. As the two men die, he discovers a terrified customer, Lewis, standing at the back of the room. Lewis has witnessed the whole thing, meaning the demonic entity will be passed on to an innocent victim.

Before Joel has a chance to explain, a group of the drug lord’s cronies turn up and start shooting at him. He makes a run for it, but in his panic, he darts straight into the road, where he meets his grisly end.

Paramount Pictures Joel’s sudden death is a tough watch

The chaos leading up to the crash only intensifies the horror. The frenzied gunfire, the tension of the situation, and Joel’s desperate attempt to escape all culminate in this catastrophic moment, making the entire scene feel more savage and out of control.

There’s no calm buildup. Everything happens in a whirlwind of violence and pain, which amplifies the brutality. The sudden, crushing finality of Joel’s demise makes it the nastiest scene in the new movie.

To make matters worse (or better, depending on what kind of horror fan you are), this is only the beginning, setting the tone for the relentless events that follow. Smile 2 doesn’t just dabble in gore; it revels in it, which is made clear by placing such a nasty, ghastly scene front and center.

Smile 2 is in cinemas now.