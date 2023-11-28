What time is Slow Horses Season 3 out?
Season 3 of Apple’s acclaimed spy drama Slow Horses returns this week, so when can you watch Episode 1?
Slow Horses is one of the most popular shows on Apple, regularly topping TV charts on the streamer. Based on a series of books by Mick Herron – and focussing on government agents working from a building called ‘Slough House’ – the series stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jack Lowden.
Apples describes the show as a “darkly funny espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes.”
Series 1 dropped in April 2022 and Series 2 in December of that year, while Series 3 arrives this week, with full streaming details below.
Slow Horses Season 3 release date & time
The first two episodes of Slow Horses Season 3 arrive on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 29, with estimated global timings as follows:
- 12am PT
- 3am ET
- 4am Brazil
- 8am GMT
- 9am Central European Summer Time
- 12.30pm India Standard Time
- 5pm Australia
They will be followed by one new episode weekly – every Wednesday – with the finale streaming on December 27, 2023. Meaning Season 3 consists of six episodes in total.
What is Slow Horses S3 about?
Here’s the official synopsis for the new series of Slow Horses: “In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.”
While the show’s impressive ensemble is listed below…
Returning cast:
- Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb
- Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner
- Jack Lowden as River Cartwright
- Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish
- Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy
- Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho
- Freddie Fox as James Webb
- Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy
- Samuel West as Peter Judd
- Sophie Okonedo as Ingrid Tearney
- Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander
- Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge
- Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright
New Season 3 cast:
- Sope Dìrísù as Sean Donovan
- Katherine Waterston as Alison Dunn
A fourth season is also set to follow, based on Mick Herron’s ‘Spook Street’ novel. Though there’s no word yet on when that will stream on Apple.
Slow Horses returns tomorrow, while for more TV and movie coverage, head here.