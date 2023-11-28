What time is Slow Horses Season 3 out?

Season 3 of Apple’s acclaimed spy drama Slow Horses returns this week, so when can you watch Episode 1?

Slow Horses is one of the most popular shows on Apple, regularly topping TV charts on the streamer. Based on a series of books by Mick Herron – and focussing on government agents working from a building called ‘Slough House’ – the series stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jack Lowden.

Apples describes the show as a “darkly funny espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes.”

Series 1 dropped in April 2022 and Series 2 in December of that year, while Series 3 arrives this week, with full streaming details below.

The first two episodes of Slow Horses Season 3 arrive on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 29, with estimated global timings as follows:

12am PT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am GMT

9am Central European Summer Time

12.30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

They will be followed by one new episode weekly – every Wednesday – with the finale streaming on December 27, 2023. Meaning Season 3 consists of six episodes in total.

What is Slow Horses S3 about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the new series of Slow Horses: “In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.”

While the show’s impressive ensemble is listed below…

Returning cast:

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Freddie Fox as James Webb

Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy

Samuel West as Peter Judd

Sophie Okonedo as Ingrid Tearney

Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander

Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

New Season 3 cast:

Sope Dìrísù as Sean Donovan

Katherine Waterston as Alison Dunn

A fourth season is also set to follow, based on Mick Herron’s ‘Spook Street’ novel. Though there’s no word yet on when that will stream on Apple.

