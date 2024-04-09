Manhunt is a new period thriller about the hunt for Abraham Lincoln’s killer, John Wilkes Booth — here’s details of where to watch the show.

Manhunt is a seven-part series about the nationwide search for a killer, based on James L. Swanson’s historical novel Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer.

Tobias Menzies plays Edwin Stanton, the US Secretary for War, who is charged with the task of tracking down Booth (Anthony Boyle). Hamish Linklater plays Lincoln, whom we see in flashbacks, via scenes that lead up to the assassination at Ford’s Theater.

Here’s details of where and how to watch Manhunt, plus when the series draws to a close.

How to watch Manhunt — is it streaming?

Manhunt is currently streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, with episodes dropping at midnight on Fridays PT, which is 8am GMT.

Here’s details of what’s available, and what’s to come, including all episode titles:

Episode 1: ‘Pilot’ – March 15, 2024

Episode 2: ‘Post-mortem’ – March 15, 2024

Episode 3: ‘Let the Sheep Flee’ – March 22, 2024

Episode 4: ‘The Secret Line’ – March 29, 2024

Episode 5: ‘A Man of Destiny’ – April 5, 2024

Episode 6: ‘Useless’ – April 12, 2024

Episode 7: ‘The Final Act’ – April 19, 2024

This means Manhunt concludes in just under two weeks.