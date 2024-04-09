TV & Movies

How to watch Manhunt — is it streaming?

Chris Tilly
Hamish Linklater looking concerned as Abraham Lincoln in Manhunt.Apple TV+

Manhunt is a new period thriller about the hunt for Abraham Lincoln’s killer, John Wilkes Booth — here’s details of where to watch the show.

Manhunt is a seven-part series about the nationwide search for a killer, based on James L. Swanson’s historical novel Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer.

Tobias Menzies plays Edwin Stanton, the US Secretary for War, who is charged with the task of tracking down Booth (Anthony Boyle). Hamish Linklater plays Lincoln, whom we see in flashbacks, via scenes that lead up to the assassination at Ford’s Theater.

Here’s details of where and how to watch Manhunt, plus when the series draws to a close.

How to watch Manhunt — is it streaming?

Manhunt is currently streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, with episodes dropping at midnight on Fridays PT, which is 8am GMT.

Here’s details of what’s available, and what’s to come, including all episode titles:

  • Episode 1: ‘Pilot’ – March 15, 2024
  • Episode 2: ‘Post-mortem’ – March 15, 2024
  • Episode 3: ‘Let the Sheep Flee’ – March 22, 2024
  • Episode 4: ‘The Secret Line’ – March 29, 2024
  • Episode 5: ‘A Man of Destiny’ – April 5, 2024
  • Episode 6: ‘Useless’ – April 12, 2024
  • Episode 7: ‘The Final Act’ – April 19, 2024

This means Manhunt concludes in just under two weeks. For details of more shows streaming this month, head here. You can click here for a list of the best TV of 2024 so far.

Related Topics

Apple TV+

About The Author

Chris Tilly

Chris Tilly is the TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He has a BA in English Literature, an MA in Newspaper Journalism, and over the last 20 years, he's worked for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

keep reading
TV & Movies
Ripley and Sugar prove film noir is back – but there’s a catch
Chris Tilly
Colin Farrell in a car in Sugar.
TV & Movies
How to watch Sugar — is it streaming?
Chris Tilly
Britt Lower as Helly in Severance Season 1
TV & Movies
Severance Season 2 needs to answer these 5 burning questions
Jessica Cullen
Vizio TV
Tech
How to cast Apple TV to Chromecast
Jitendra Soni
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech