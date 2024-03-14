What time is Masters of the Air Episode 9 out?

The Masters of the Air finale is about to land – so, here’s exactly what time Episode 9 will drop on Apple TV+ and be available to stream.

It’s been quite a journey with the Bloody Hundredth. Just eight weeks ago, we were introduced to Buck and Bucky, the squadron’s trusted majors, as the men flew into England for the worst time of their lives.

We’ve seen them take to the skies over and over again, forced to confront the horrors of war as they avoided flak, gunfire, shrapnel, and near-certain death. In the back half of the series, they became prisoners of war in Poland while the 100th prepared for D-Day.

In the penultimate chapter, allied forces made it into western Europe soon after the Tuskegee Airmen joined the men at Stalag Luft III. With just the finale to go, Masters of the Air is about to reach its exciting, emotional end.

Masters of the Air Episode 9 release time

Masters of the Air Episode 9 will premiere at 12am ET on Friday, March 15.

If you’re on the west coast, count yourself lucky: the finale will drop at 9pm PT on Apple TV, so you don’t need to stay up late to watch it. You can find your time zone below:

9pm PDT

12am EDT

1am Brazil

5am UK

6am CEST

9:30am IST

1pm JST

2pm AU

4pm NZ

Apple has teased what to expect from the last episode, with its synopsis reading: “The POWs are marched across Germany – and Rosie makes a gruesome discovery – as the war comes to its conclusion.”

Masters of the Air Episodes 1-8 are streaming on Apple TV+ now. You can also check out our other coverage below:

