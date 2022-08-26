Shia LaBeouf says he wasn’t fired from Don’t Worry Darling

Shia LaBeouf says Olivia Wilde didn’t fire him from Don’t Worry Darling – according to the actor, he quit.

LaBeouf was originally attached to star in Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde’s new dystopian thriller with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Shortly after production began in 2020, LaBeouf exited the project. Initial reports said it was due to scheduling conflicts, before Wilde revealed she’d sacked him as a result of poor behavior, later citing her “no assholes” policy.

In a recent interview, Wilde went into further detail about how she had a different approach to filmmaking compared to LaBeouf, but he has since denied her claims.

Olivia Wilde says she fired Shia LaBeouf to “protect” others on Don’t Worry Darling

Speaking to Variety, Wilde said she was “such an admirer of his work”, but stated: “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.

“He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.

“I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

A few months after his departure from the film, FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress after “relentless abuse” during their relationship.

“A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior. I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice,” Wilde added.

Shia LaBeouf denies being fired from Don’t Worry Darling

In an email to Looper, LaBeouf said the “narrative circulating is false and traducing”, and shared text messages with the outlet between him and Wilde in which he explained why he had to leave the project.

LaBeouf also sent an email to Wilde two days ago, August 24, after her cover feature with Variety went live. It reads: “Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth.

“So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively affects you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.”

In another email sent to Wilde, as shared by Variety, he also wrote: “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

Don’t Worry Darling is in cinemas from September 23.