Will Smith crashed a Bad Boys 4 screening, and the reactions are great

Will Smith crashed a screening of Bad Boys: Ride or Die this weekend, and fans all think he’s pretty cool for doing it.

Fans of the long-awaited Bad Boys: Ride or Die turned up this weekend, helping the new movie get on track for a $53 million opening. While it might not have worked for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, it’s clear that audiences still have a taste for big-scale action movies. (Check out our Bad Boys: Ride or Die review to see what we thought!)

Will Smith has been busy promoting the movie, but his best move to date happened over opening weekend, with the star hiding in the audience and watching a screening of the film alongside unknowing strangers.

The reveal was recorded and posted on TikTok, showing the exact moment moviegoers met Smith, who left the theater with them. After saying, “I’m glad y’all enjoyed that,” the crowd quickly recognized him. Soon, he was flooded by the audience, who cheered and swarmed him, praising him like a cinematic messiah.

It’s a great moment, and one that shows just how exciting it can be when a star shows up for the fans. The video has made the rounds on social media, with many praising Smith for the surprise.

One X user wrote: “Will Smith’s greatest strength is knowing how to be Will Smith. One of the last superstars who understands stars make films.”

“Love seeing Will Smith in full on celebrity mode,” wrote another, while one comment said: “It’s cool to confirm what every sane person has known for ages, the average guy does not give a f**k about the slap discourse.”

“First dude was WELL positioned for that initial dap. Acted quickly and naturally. Was awestruck but not overzealous. Calmly raised his palm like he and Will were old friends. Textbook execution. I love dap science,” said one user.

“None of that getting up in front of the screen and sputtering off empty platitudes,” another noted. “Just hanging out amongst the people.”

One added: “Great moment for everyone walking out of Bad Boys. Not so great for the people watching Garfield in theater 4 across the hall, suddenly hearing loud jubilant screams and hollering from outside.”

