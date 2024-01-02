How tall is Daredevil in the MCU and Marvel Comics?

Daredevil inspires fear in heroes and villains alike, but his height doesn’t exactly tower over his opponents.

Daredevil is finally making his long-awaited return, not just in comics but to the MCU.

In comics, the Man Without Fear has been revived from the dead in a book that we called one of the best comics of 2023. In the MCU, Daredevil makes a triumphant return in Echo, paving the way for the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

In any medium, Daredevil thrives on being fearless – and instilling fear. Part of that is his imposing figure, but you may be surprised he’s not that much taller than other heroes.

How tall is Daredevil in Marvel Comics?

In Marvel Comics, Daredevil stands at 6’ tall. Marvel confirmed this in 1985’s Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Comics At 6’0″, Daredevil’s height is unassumingly average.

At 6’, Daredevil is a relatively average height, but nonetheless, he towers over several supporting cast members. For comparison, Spider-Man stands 5’7”, while Captain America is 6’2”.

He’s also pretty average compared to his foes. His arch-nemesis, Bullseye, is 5’8”, while The Kingpin is a frightening 6’7”.

How tall is Daredevil in the MCU?

MCU actor Charlie Cox stands just shy of his comic book counterpart’s height at 5’10”. He’s the current de facto Daredevil for film and television, with nothing really contradicting if his height is taller or shorter.

Disney/Marvel At 5’10”, Charlie Cox is the shortest Daredevil actor to date.

Cox succeeds Batman v Superman actor Ben Affleck in the role. Affleck, who starred as Daredevil in the 2003 Fox film, is reportedly between 6’2” and 6’ 4”, making him slightly taller than the comic version.

Ironically, it is the original television Daredevil who best represents the Marvel Comics character. Rex Smith, who is 6′, only played Daredevil in a Trial of the Incredible Hulk, a 1989 TV movie that doubled as a backdoor pilot for a failed Daredevil series.

