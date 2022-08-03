She-Hulk director explains why the series needed to include Daredevil

The director of the upcoming Marvel series, She-Hulk, discusses how fans should be excited for the appearance of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Marvel fans were thrilled when a recent trailer for She-Hulk revealed that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil would be appearing in the show.

Not only is Daredevil one of the most beloved characters in the fandom, but this would mark the first time he has officially appeared in the MCU (whereas in Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences only saw his alter ego, Matt Murdock).

It also makes sense that She-Hulk would mark a return for Daredevil/Matt Murdock, given that Murdock is a lawyer by day. Inserting him into a show that was billed to be part legal drama seems a natural fit.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro, revealed that Daredevil’s inclusion in the show was always the plan.

Marvel Studios She-Hulk will focus on the legal comedy.

“Yes, Daredevil is in the show. I mean, how can you have a legal comedy and not have Daredevil come into it?”

It’s still not clear just how big his appearance will be or how Matt Murdock will be integrated into the show. Coiro was also able to reveal how the dynamic between Daredevil and She-Hulk helps build the character of Jennifer Walters.

“They match each other’s wits, is what I can say,” Coiro revealed to EW.

This seems to imply that audiences will not only get to see She-Hulk and Daredevil square off on the streets, but in the courtroom as well.