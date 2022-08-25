She-Hulk confirms Wolverine is officially in MCU canon

The X-Men have been hinted at throughout the recent MCU Phase 4, and now it seems like Wolverine is joining the fray.

Ever since we saw Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, the mystery of the X-Men in the MCU continues to unravel.

Wolverine has been a hot topic since the X-Men became a possibility, but it had all been speculation up until this point.

However, a scene in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has now confirmed: Wolverine is officially in the MCU.

Wolverine gets mentioned in the MCU

In She-Hulk, the newest Marvel series to hit Disney+, there is a scene in which media reporters are covering Jenn Walters (Tatiana Maslany) AKA She-Hulk’s case with the Abomination (Tim Roth). There is a ton of media footage, and in the case of one report, there’s a little Easter Egg that can be found in the corner.

Under a list of “Related Articles” one title can be seen: “Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl.” This of course can only be referring to the big man himself, Wolverine.

Though considering he’s getting into bar brawls, the mutant may not have joined the heroic X-Men team just yet.

Little else has been revealed about the character, though the above tweet also features a potential costume for him.

The She-Hulk article footage also states “Why there is a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean,” obviously referring to a question that fans have had since watching 2021’s Eternals.

Who will be playing Wolverine in the MCU?

Since Hugh Jackman hung up his claws in 2017, there has been plenty of speculation about who will be playing the X-Man in the MCU.

Currently no actor has been confirmed, but there have been a number of names darted about by fans and actors alike.

One significant contender is Taron Egerton. In an interview with The New York Times, Egerton revealed he’d met with Kevin Feige at Marvel, and that he’d “hopefully give [him] a shot” if the chance to play Wolverine came up.

“I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it,” he earlier said.

Considering that the MCU is comfortable enough to throw Wolverine into one of its shows, it might not be that long until we find out who will be playing him. Let’s hope.